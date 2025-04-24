Aladdin House of Kabob & Gyros
Aladdin House of Kabob & Gyros 2132 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Food
Gyros
Kabobs
Shawarma
Salads
Wings
House Subs
Chicken Tenders
Side Order
Extra Sauces and Dressings
Pizza
Small Pizzas
Small BYO Pizza$9.99
Small House Specialty Pizza
Grilles chicken, gyro meat, onion, green pepper, olives$13.99
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bbq sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese$13.99
Small Falafel Pizza
Homemade white sauce, falafel, onion, feta cheese, tomato, provolone and mozzarella cheese$13.99
Small Spinach Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion$13.99
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, based with homemade buffalo sauce$13.99
Small Veggie Delight Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, fresh sliced tomato and extra cheese$13.99
Small Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, italian sausage, imported turkey ham, canadian turkey bacon$13.99
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham, canadian turkey bacon, extra cheese$13.99
Small Greek Pizza
Gyro meat, spinach, onion, black olives, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese with home made white sauce$13.99
Small Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, turkey bacon, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, mozzarella and provolone cheese$14.99
Small White Pizza
Our fresh dough based with a touch of oil, sprinkled lightly with a special blend of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese with oregano on top$13.99
Medium Pizzas
Medium BYO Pizza$10.99
Medium House Specialty Pizza
Grilles chicken, gyro meat, onion, green pepper, olives$16.99
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bbq sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese$16.99
Medium Falafel Pizza
Homemade white sauce, falafel, onion, feta cheese, tomato, provolone and mozzarella cheese$16.99
Medium Spinach Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion$16.99
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, based with homemade buffalo sauce$16.99
Medium Veggie Delight Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, fresh sliced tomato and extra cheese$16.99
Medium Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, italian sausage, imported turkey ham, canadian turkey bacon$16.99
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham, canadian turkey bacon, extra cheese$16.99
Medium Greek Pizza
Gyro meat, spinach, onion, black olives, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese with home made white sauce$16.99
Medium Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, turkey bacon, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, mozzarella and provolone cheese$17.99
Medium White Pizza
Our fresh dough based with a touch of oil, sprinkled lightly with a special blend of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese with oregano on top$16.99
Large Pizzas
Large BYO Pizza$12.99
Large House Specialty Pizza
Grilles chicken, gyro meat, onion, green pepper, olives$18.99
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bbq sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese$18.99
Large Falafel Pizza
Homemade white sauce, falafel, onion, feta cheese, tomato, provolone and mozzarella cheese$18.99
Large Spinach Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion$18.99
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, based with homemade buffalo sauce$18.99
Large Veggie Delight Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, fresh sliced tomato and extra cheese$18.99
Large Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, italian sausage, imported turkey ham, canadian turkey bacon$18.99
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, turkey ham, canadian turkey bacon, extra cheese$18.99
Large Greek Pizza
Gyro meat, spinach, onion, black olives, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese with home made white sauce$18.99
Large Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, turkey bacon, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, mozzarella and provolone cheese$19.99
Large White Pizza
Our fresh dough based with a touch of oil, sprinkled lightly with a special blend of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese with oregano on top$18.99