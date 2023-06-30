Skip to main
Aladdin's Kitchen
Aladdin’s Kitchen – Florida Ave NW

Located on Florida Ave NW, this spot is known for late-night halal meals served hot and fresh straight from the grill. Walk in for a quick bite or order ahead for pickup or delivery. Friendly staff keep things moving fast, whether you're grabbing a gyro on the go or a full combo to take home. Open nearly all day and night, it’s a dependable stop when hunger hits hard. Address: 1782 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009 Phone: +1 202-986-8900 Hours: Sun–Thurs: 10 am–4 am Fri–Sat: 10 am–5 am
Aladdin House of Kabob and Gyros

Located on Wisconsin Ave NW at ground level, this location offers a relaxed setup with outdoor seating for those who like to dine at their own pace. Guests enjoy baked wings, marinated kabobs, jumbo slices, and hearty platters served with care. Open late every night, it’s a trusted stop for both early dinners and midnight meals with friends or family. Address: 2132 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007 Phone: +1 202-944-3933 Hours: Sun–Wed: 11 am–12 am Thurs: 11 am–1 am Fri–Sat: 11 am–3 am
