Aladdin’s Kitchen – Florida Ave NW

Located on Florida Ave NW, this spot is known for late-night halal meals served hot and fresh straight from the grill. Walk in for a quick bite or order ahead for pickup or delivery. Friendly staff keep things moving fast, whether you're grabbing a gyro on the go or a full combo to take home. Open nearly all day and night, it’s a dependable stop when hunger hits hard. Address: 1782 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009 Phone: +1 202-986-8900 Hours: Sun–Thurs: 10 am–4 am Fri–Sat: 10 am–5 am