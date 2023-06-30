Best Halal Food in Georgetown, Washington, DC

Freshness You Can Feel

Every order at Aladdin’s Kitchen starts the same way — with ingredients that arrive fresh each morning, never frozen or pre-packed. From crisp vegetables to halal meats seasoned in-house, every step is done with care and intention. Our team treats each dish like it’s being made for family, stirring, grilling, and wrapping with steady hands and proud hearts. Real food deserves real effort, and that’s what we bring to the table every single day.