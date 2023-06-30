Skip to main
Aladdin's Kitchen
Best Halal Food in Georgetown, Washington, DC

Halal Comfort Food Prepared with Real Care and Time

Chicken Gyro in Pita.

Lamb/Beef Gyro in Pita.

Beef Kabob.

Salmon Kabob.

Chicken Shawarma.

Lamb/Beef Shawarma.

Combo Shawarma.

Beef Kabob Salad.

5 Wings & Fries.

Welcome to Aladdin House of Kabob & Gyros

Aladdin’s Kitchen brings fresh Mediterranean halal meals to Washington, DC with two easy-to-find locations on Florida Ave NW and Wisconsin Ave NW. Guests enjoy cozy seating, friendly service, and dishes cooked daily using locally sourced ingredients. Families, tourists, couples, and food lovers all feel welcome from the moment they walk in. Each plate is served with care and rich seasoning that keeps guests coming back for more. Visit us at: 2132 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Two Spots, One Great Experience

✦ Our Florida Ave location offers a relaxed street-side feel, perfect for a quick bite before heading out. ✦ At Wisconsin Ave, our ground-level space opens to breezy outdoor seating that invites guests to slow down and enjoy the moment. ✦ Both locations serve the same fresh meals with fast service and a laid-back vibe that fits daytime lunches or late-night hangs.
Plates Worth Sharing

Fans love our juicy chicken gyro wrapped in soft pita, mild chicken kabob cooked to tender perfection, and smoky chicken shawarma sliced to order. For something fun, Aladdin’s Specialty Pizza brings Mediterranean flavor in a cheesy, golden slice! Vegetarians enjoy hearty options made with the same bold care. Every dish is prepared fresh from real ingredients, never from frozen stock.
Order with Ease

Skip the line and place your order through our website for delivery or takeout. Our online system is fast to use and keeps your past choices ready for next time. Whether at home or on the go, your meal arrives just the way you like it.
Real Food, Real Flavors

Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about

Planning a casual meal with friends or a family night out? Book your table in advance and skip the wait. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or settling in for a full plate, we’ll have everything ready when you arrive. Just pick your time, select your location, and we’ll do the rest.
We Cater For All Occasions

Let Aladdin’s Kitchen handle your next event with trays of kabobs, gyros, rice, salads, and warm pita ready to serve. Families hosting birthdays, offices planning lunches, and community groups all count on our reliable portions and timely setup. Each order is packed neatly for quick serving with no stress.
Freshness You Can Feel

Every order at Aladdin’s Kitchen starts the same way — with ingredients that arrive fresh each morning, never frozen or pre-packed. From crisp vegetables to halal meats seasoned in-house, every step is done with care and intention. Our team treats each dish like it’s being made for family, stirring, grilling, and wrapping with steady hands and proud hearts. Real food deserves real effort, and that’s what we bring to the table every single day.
What our guests are saying

Classic Kabob House: Authentic flavours! Tender, juicy meat, perfectly seasoned. A satisfying, traditional experience.

Love B.

Food was honestly incredible. Everything tasted fresh and full of flavour. Will definitely come back

Izzan G.

The best halal jumbo slice in town... also great gyros over rice, any kabobs or salads... I am if you know; you know and if you don’t know, come and try it; you won’t be disappointed

Antwon H.

Aladdin's Kitchen Rewards

Join our rewards program to earn points, get free items, and stay up to date with us.

Our locations

Aladdin's Kitchen  Washington, DC

Address

Ground level, 2132 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Contacts

(202) 944-3933

2132wisconsin@gmail.com

Sunday

11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Monday

11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Tuesday

11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Wednesday

11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Thursday

11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Friday

11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

Saturday

11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

