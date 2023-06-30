Best Halal Food in Washington, DC

Sunday
Closed
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
Closed
Thursday
Closed
Friday
Closed
Saturday
Closed
Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about
Classic Kabob House: Authentic flavours! Tender, juicy meat, perfectly seasoned. A satisfying, traditional experience.
Love B.
Food was honestly incredible. Everything tasted fresh and full of flavour. Will definitely come back
Izzan G.
The best halal jumbo slice in town... also great gyros over rice, any kabobs or salads... I am if you know; you know and if you don’t know, come and try it; you won’t be disappointed
Antwon H.
Delivery
Takeout
Curbside Pickup
Dine In
Vegetarian Options
Catering
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
We are known for Kabobs, Cheese Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Samosa, Chicken Shawarma, Buffalo Wings, Falafel, Tzatziki, Cheesecake, White Pizza, Chicken, Fries, Grilled Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Gyros, Wings, Salads, Greek Pizza, Shawarma, Supreme Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Greek Salad, Baklava, Tiramisu, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Kabob, Mediterranean Food, Pizza, Pita Bread, and Samosas
We serve the following areas: Brentwood, Mount Rainier, Cottage City, North Brentwood, North Woodridge, Colmar Manor, Castle Manor, Hyattsville, Avondale Terrace, Queens Chapel Manor, Kirkwood, Michigan Park Hills, Bladensburg, Edmonston, Hyattsville Hills, Ellaville, Chillum Heights, Whiteley, North Kenilworth, Woodridge.
Sunday
Closed
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
Closed
Thursday
Closed
Friday
Closed
Saturday
Closed
Address
Ground level, 2132 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sunday
11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Monday
11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Tuesday
11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Wednesday
11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Thursday
11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Friday
11:00 AM - 3:00 AM
Saturday
11:00 AM - 3:00 AM